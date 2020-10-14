Set up water grid to address flood issue: Centre tells Maharashtra govt

The Centre has asked the Maharashtra government to set up a water grid and address the recurring problem of flooding in the financial capital of Mumbai.

“We have experienced that every year Mumbai suffers huge losses due to the floods. Hence, there is an urgent need to prepare an integrated plan to handle flood situations effectively to avoid losses,” Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari wrote in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Minister further said that, if systematically planned, flood water, drainage and sewerage can be diverted towards Thane and an entire diverted influx can be stored in a dam, after treating the water midway.

“This water can be used for irrigation, industries around the city and for supplying water to nearby horticulture belts. Through pipelines, excess water can be carried to other drought prone areas of the state as well,” he said.

Gadkari also called for setting up of water recycling plants in large residential colonies of Mumbai and its satellite cities as part of sustainable initiative.

The Minister said that the problems of floods, drainage management, sewerage, potable water in Mumbai should be given an integral thought as the issues are interlinked. Gadkari asked the State Government to get a Detailed Project Report prepared by an international consultant under the work coordinated by Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority, since the problems are not limited to city limits of Mumbai.

Stating that the tar roads do not sustain the heavy rains that Mumbai witnesses, the Minister gave the example of Mumbai-Pune Express Highway, built nearly two decades ago, that has stood the test of time. “On the same lines, concrete roads can be constructed in Mumbai along with an advanced drainage system to carry sewerage and flood water” he added.

Gadkari also sought support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and other senior leaders for his proposals.