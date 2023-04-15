Setback for AAP as six Surat municipal councillors defect to BJP

Six corporators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in Surat municipality switched sides to join the ruling BJP on Friday late in the night. The councillors tendered their resignations "willingly" and joined the BJP in presence of the Home Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghvi and other leaders at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar Friday midnight.

The six councillors who left AAP and joined the ruling party are Ghanshyam Makwana, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Ashok Dhami, Nirali Patel, Swati Kyada and Kiran Khokhani. Earlier, the chief opposition party in Surat civic body, AAP had suffered the setback after four of its councillors defected to the BJP. With this, AAP's strength in the 120 seat municipality has come down to 16 from 27.

Surat civic body holds importance for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP for the fact that the party had registered its first electoral success by winning 27 seats. The party ousted Congress in the 2021 election when the grand old party couldn't win a single seat. The BJP dominated the civic body by winning 94 seats back then.

Reacting to the development, AAP leaders said that the councillors defected to the BJP had demanded tickets to contest assembly election which had been denied. In the Assembly election held in December, AAP had built a strong narrative against the ruling party but could win only five seats.

AAP also cut into the vote share of the opposition Congress, helping the BJP record its biggest ever victory in the assembly with 156 seats in the house of 182.