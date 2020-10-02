Sevagram Ashram must be designated World Heritage Site: Maharashtra CM

As Maharashtra joined the nation in celebrating the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to declare the Sevagram Ashram as a World Heritage Site.

Sevagram is located in the Wardha district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

“Mahatma Gandhi is an idea and we cannot move ahead in time without remembering it. Gandhiji’s thoughts are a guiding force to implement his idea of freedom. The Sevagram Ashram needs to get a status of World Heritage Site,” Thackeray said.

He added that Mahatma Gandhi had shown the world that a war can be won without weapons. “Only a Mahatma can convert a freedom struggle into a mass movement despite restrictions and nonavailability of campaign and awareness resources,” he said.

The Bapu Kutir - the small hut in Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in Sevagram in Wardha district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is the centre of attraction and is visited by students, educationists, researchers, tourists, and Gandhians.

The Father of the Nation had spent nearly 10 years of his life in Sevagram.

The Sevagram spread over 400 acres is run by five institutions - Sevagram Ashram, Nai Talim Samiti, Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Seva Sangh and Kasturba Health Society.

Amongst the most important items here, there is a small statue of three monkeys made of china clay - one covering eyes, one mouth and another, ears.

When Gandhi started his padayatra in 1930 from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi for the Salt Satyagraha, he had decided not to return to Sabarmati till Independence for India was attained.

For the Satyagraha, he was jailed for more than two years. On his release, he spent some time travelling and then decided to make a village in central India his headquarters.

He came to Wardha in 1934, at the invitation of Jamnalal Bajaj. In April 1936, Gandhiji established his residence in the village Shegaon which he renamed as Sevagram, which means 'village of service'. Gandhiji was 67 years old when he came to Sevagram. From then on, Sevagram has become an inspiring place. Many decisions on important national matters and movements were taken at Sevagram. It became the central place for a number of institutions for the nation-building activities devised by Gandhiji to suit the inherent strength of this country.