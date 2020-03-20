Seven cases of positive COVID-19 detected in Gujarat

At least in a dozen districts, the local administrations have issued notifications prohibiting assembly of more than four people after seven positive cases of deadly coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours.

By Friday evening, Ahmedabad reported three cases while one case each was detected in other three major cities-Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. All public places including paan shops, tea stalls, parks, gyms among others have been ordered to be shut completely.

On Thursday, the first two cases had been detected in Surat and Rajkot while on Friday the number shot up to seven cases including three in Ahmedabad and two in Vadodara. Officials said that in all cases, the infected persons had come from abroad.

In Ahmedabad, the three cases have been detected in three women aged 21, 27 and 34 who came from the US, Finland, and London via Mumbai.

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In two cases of Vaodadara, a 49 years old man has been infected with the virus who returned from Spain through Mumbai while in the second case a 69 years old woman has been quarantined who has a travel history of Sri Lanka. The two other cases were reported on Thursday in Surat and Rajkot on Thursday.

Officials said that more cases are likely to surface and in many cases, the infected were in contact with dozens of people.

By Friday, out of 187 collected samples, 147 were found to be negative while reports of 34 are awaited. While addressing a press conference earlier in the day, principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi said, "in the past 24 hours, 559 passengers landed at Ahmedabad and Surat international airports, out of which 63 were institutionally quarantined while 492 have been asked for home quarantine.