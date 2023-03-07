Seven children of Victoria Memorial blind school fall sick due to food poisoning in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, seven children from the Victoria Memorial Blind School at Tardeo in Mumbai fell sick due to food poisoning coinciding with the Holi festivities.

Of the seven students, six were minors.

The Disaster Control Room of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed the incident.

All of them were rushed to Nair Hospital.

The condition of the students have been described as stable by the hospital authorities.

The children had consumed some food during the Holi festivities - after which they developed symptoms of food poisoning.

While five of them complained of vomiting and abdominal pain, two of them were running fever.