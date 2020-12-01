Seven injured in fire caused by gas leak in Nashik

Seven injured in fire caused by gas leak at Bharat Nagar slum in Nashik

Four members of the family and three guests who were staying overnight were injured

PTI
PTI, Nashik (Maha),
  • Dec 01 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 23:12 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

As many as seven people were injured in a fire caused by LPG cylinder leakage at Bharat Nagar slum here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in a house near Aksa Masjid.

There was leakage from an LPG cylinder in the house and when somebody tried to light a stove, there was a flare-up, police said.

Four members of the family and three guests who were staying overnight were injured.

All of them have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital and the condition of four of them is serious, an official said.

The family hails from Bihar, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nashik
Maharashtra
Fire Accident
gas leak

What's Brewing

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 