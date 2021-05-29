Seven killed in building collapse in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar

Seven persons were killed after part of a five-storeyed caved in at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, nearly 60 kms from Mumbai on Friday night.
The Sai Shakti building at Nehru Chowk caved in around 2100 hrs on Friday and the rescue operation continued till 0045 hrs on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Punit Bajomal Chandwani (17), Dinesh Bajomal Chandwani (40), Deepak Bajomal Chandwani (42), Mohini Bajomal Chandwani (65), Krishna Inuchand Bajaj (24), Amrita Inuchand Bajaj (45) and Lovely Bajaj (20).
