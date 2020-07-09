Seven more Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:15 ist
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to coronavirus infection for cremation, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI

Rajasthan reported seven more Covid-19 deaths and 149 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 489 and total tally to 22,212, officials said. 

There are 4,846 active cases in the state.

While three deaths were reported in Pali, two were in Jodhpur, one each in Nagaur and Udaipur. 

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to coronavirus infection has increased to 169 followed by 64 in Jodhpur, 40 in Bharatpur, 26 in Kota, 22 in Ajmer, 18 in Bikaner, 15 in Nagaur, 15 in Pali and 11 in Dholpur. 

According to an official report, 29 new cases were reported in Nagaur, 25 in Jaipur, 21 in Alwar, 20 in Ajmer, 16 in Bharatpur, 13 in Bikaner, 11 in Dausa and eight in Jhunjhunu besides cases in other districts. 

A total of 16,504 people have been discharged after treatment.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Rajasthan

