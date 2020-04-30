7 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Maha's Amravati

Seven persons test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Amravati

PTI
PTI, Amravati,
  • Apr 30 2020, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 17:54 ist

 At least seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Thursday, taking the count of coronavirus cases here to 35, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Hanuman Nagar and Kholapuri Gate localities of Amravati city, the official said.

The patients who tested positive included three family members of a resident of Kanwar Nagar, who had died of the deadly infection, he said.

All seven patients were undergoing treatment at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, the Amravati Municipal Corporation has sealed localities where COVID-19 cases have been reported. 

