Seven suffocated to death in Gujarat in septic tank

Seven people including four cleaners allegedly suffocated to death during the cleaning of a septic tank in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district in central Gujarat. Police said that three other victims were working in a hotel.

Police said that seven persons had entered the septic tank for cleaning near a hotel. Three of them were working in this hotel while four were sweepers. Police said that it is yet not known as what caused suffocation but the victims were not wearing any safety gears.

The victims have been identified as Ashok Harijan, Hitesh Harijan, Mahesh M Harijan and Mahesh, all residents of Dabhoi taluka. The three employees were from Surat. They all had entered the tank last night for cleaning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered the local administration to look into the matter and take strict action against the responsible people. He also announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of all the seven victims.