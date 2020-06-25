Several dahi-handi celebrations in Mumbai put off amidst coronavirus, restrictions

The popular dahi-handi festivities coinciding with Krishna Janmashtami have been put off in Mumbai and its suburbs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year the Krishna janamashtami falls on 11 August and the dahi-handi is played a day after that. During the festival, Govindas, as the participants are known, re-enact the myth of Lord Krishna stealing butter from a hanging pot, by making human pyramids. Several people including kids get injured in the festival. There have been incidents of fractures and even deaths as well.

However, after restrictions from the Maharashtra government and courts since the last couple of years, the festivities are a low-key affair in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), where several politicians are event organizers.

Mumbai MLA Ram Kadam and Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik cancelled the celebrations in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Several big organisers have decided to donate the money for Covid-19 patients.

Organisers, who depend on sponsorships and donations, felt it would be difficult to organise festivities amidst an economic slump when unlocking is happening.

"We have strict regulations for the dahi-handi festivals. Now in addition, we have to ensure that social distancing is followed, masks are used. It would be difficult to organise," one of the organisers said.

Some of the most famous locations for the dahi handi festivities are Mumbai are Dadar, Worli, Prabhadevi, Mazgaon, Lalbaug, Borivali and Thane. Apart from these localities, several institutions also organize the Dahi Handi programme with cash prizes. In MMR, close to 2,000 Govindas (those who form the human pyramid to break the handi and steal the butter) compete for 4,000 to 5,000 handis.

Other states have also caught on to the practice. In some states, it is also called ‘MatkaPhod’.