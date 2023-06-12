Several flights cancelled at Mumbai airport as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Several Air India flights from Mumbai have been cancelled while some have been delayed as cyclone Biparjoy intensified on Monday.

"Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions," the airline company said.

Track live updates of cyclone Biparjoy here

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) June 11, 2023

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state.

Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles.