Flight operations hit in Mumbai as Biparjoy intensifies

Several flights cancelled at Mumbai airport as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 10:14 ist
Waves crash at a beach in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

Several Air India flights from Mumbai have been cancelled while some have been delayed as cyclone Biparjoy intensified on Monday.

"Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions," the airline company said.

Track live updates of cyclone Biparjoy here

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state.

Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Air India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 