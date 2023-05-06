Several injured in honey bee attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Around 40 persons were injured in a honey bee attack at Sindewahi town in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday. The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said.

As the funeral pyre was lit, a swarm of honey bees attacked the people, he added. Some 40 persons were admitted to the rural hospital for treatment, two of them seriously injured, he said.