Several injured in honey bee attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Around 40 persons were injured in a honey bee attack at Sindewahi town in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday. The incident took place at a crematorium where a number of people had gathered for the last rites of a local resident, a district health official said.
Also Read | Mumbai: Five injured in wall collapse in Versova
As the funeral pyre was lit, a swarm of honey bees attacked the people, he added. Some 40 persons were admitted to the rural hospital for treatment, two of them seriously injured, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7
Indian Navy's oldest landing ship decommissioned
Heavy cannabis use linked to schizophrenia
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town