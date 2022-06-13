Several Maharashtra districts face water scarcity; 'politicians only come before polls,' locals say

Amidst record-breaking heat waves across the nation, acute water shortages and power cuts in several Maharashtra districts wreaked havoc on people, especially in the agricultural community. Villagers walking 3 kms for a bucket of water has become common, according to ANI reports.

In a statement from the Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office, it was announced that only 37 per cent of water remained in the state’s reservoirs. The statement said that areas with water scarcity would be provided with 401 tankers to aid in the supply of water.

A report from the Aurangabad’s divisional commissioner’s office revealed that out of 76 urban centres across eight districts in the Marathwada region, only seven receive a daily supply of water. The report highlighted the gap between two deliveries of water; the highest gap of 15 days was reported in Badnapur town of Jalna district.

#WATCH| Amid an acute water crisis at a village in Maharashtra's Nashik, a man is forced to fetch muddy water by going down into a deep well, where the water level has plummeted to below the base of the well. Women travel arduous 3 km-long treks to fetch water for the family. pic.twitter.com/ABXetKENfZ — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Things are dangerous for residents of Khadiyal village in Melghat, a village home to 1,500 people who share two wells. The water situation has been made worse by the poor quality of water. For Khadimal village residents, a water crisis isn't new; it is a perennial problem in an area where wells dried up a long time ago. Villagers in Galwadi village of Nashik said that politicians only visited before the elections. "We collect Rs 50 per family and give it to our sarpanch who then calls a tanker," a villager told ANI.

The citizens pointed the finger of blame at the Shiv Sena’s Municipal Corporation. The government’s statement, however, said that water tanker shipments had been expanded to 53 more villages and 116 more hamlets. The number of tankers in use had also been increased by 46.

In May 2022, some citizens, with the support of the BJP, protested against the water shortage with an agitation named the 'Jal Akrosh Morcha'. Senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis and two Union ministers took part in the agitation.