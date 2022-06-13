Maharashtra: Amid water scarcity, locals blame govt

Several Maharashtra districts face water scarcity; 'politicians only come before polls,' locals say

Only 8 out of Marathwada region's 76 urban centres receive daily water

Vedika Pathania
Vedika Pathania, DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 16:44 ist
Representative photo. Credit: iStock Photo

Amidst record-breaking heat waves across the nation, acute water shortages and power cuts in several Maharashtra districts wreaked havoc on people, especially in the agricultural community. Villagers walking 3 kms for a bucket of water has become common, according to ANI reports.

In a statement from the Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office, it was announced that only 37 per cent of water remained in the state’s reservoirs. The statement said that areas with water scarcity would be provided with 401 tankers to aid in the supply of water.    

A report from the Aurangabad’s divisional commissioner’s office revealed that out of 76 urban centres across eight districts in the Marathwada region, only seven receive a daily supply of water. The report highlighted the gap between two deliveries of water; the highest gap of 15 days was reported in Badnapur town of Jalna district.

Things are dangerous for residents of Khadiyal village in Melghat, a village home to 1,500 people who share two wells. The water situation has been made worse by the poor quality of water. For Khadimal village residents, a water crisis isn't new; it is a perennial problem in an area where wells dried up a long time ago. Villagers in Galwadi village of Nashik said that politicians only visited before the elections. "We collect Rs 50 per family and give it to our sarpanch who then calls a tanker," a villager told ANI.   

The citizens pointed the finger of blame at the Shiv Sena’s Municipal Corporation. The government’s statement, however, said that water tanker shipments had been expanded to 53 more villages and 116 more hamlets. The number of tankers in use had also been increased by 46.                                                  

In May 2022, some citizens, with the support of the BJP, protested against the water shortage with an agitation named the 'Jal Akrosh Morcha'. Senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis and two Union ministers took part in the agitation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

 