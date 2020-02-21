Several Maha-related issues discussed with PM: Aaditya

Several Maharashtra-related issues discussed with PM: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said various issues relating to the state figured in the meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, he said the issue of GST compensation to Maharashtra, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana, the Central road fund, Baliraja Sanjivani Yojana and pending proposals, as well as those related to the PMC bank, were discussed with the prime minister.

Aaditya, who holds the state environment and protocol departments as well, said he discussed environmental issues including electric mobility, renewable energy, solar powering highways and the ban on single use plastic.

"I briefed him about urban forests we are creating in Maharashtra," he said.

This was CM Thackeray's first visit to Delhi after taking charge in the state. 

