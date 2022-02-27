Several parts of Mumbai hit by power outage, local trains affected

Several parts of Mumbai were hit by a power outage on Sunday, affecting the operations of local trains in the financial capital.

Restoration work is in progress, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

“Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure in many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience,” the BEST said.

Suburban train services on Western Railway (WR) were affected, however, Central Railway (CR) services were running normally.

“Due to power outages in several parts of Mumbai, local train services were disrupted over the Churchgate - Andheri section. Now Mumbai Central to Vile Parle has been restored,” a WR spokesperson said.

“Trains are running on all corridors,” a CR spokesperson added.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: