SRK back home safe and sound amid reports of injury

Shah Rukh Khan back home safe and sound amid reports of injury

A video this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 14:28 ist
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport, looking healthy and without any visible surgery markers, on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that he had sustained an injury in Los Angeles sparked worries and a torrent of social media posts.

There were reports on Tuesday that the Pathaan star had received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai following a surgery. "It's false news," a source close to him told PTI as the hashtag #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter all day Tuesday and fans wished him speedy recovery.

Also read | I live in the moment, memories are for the retired: Shah Rukh Khan

A PTI video this morning showed the 57-year-old actor, dressed in a blue hoodie, black cap, matching trousers and sporting yellow shades, waving at shutterbugs stationed at the exit gate before quickly leaving for home in his car.

Videos and photographs of the airport spotting quickly went viral on social media with many fans posting their wishes for the actor.

"King khan is back! Fit and fine. Relief!!!!! #ShahRukhKhan (sic)" wrote a fan on Twitter.

"King Shah Rukh Khan Back In Mumbai. Everything is fine Alhamdulillah, and mostly that news was fake only (sic)" said another.

"Megastar #ShahRukhKhan Is absolutely fine, Alhamdulillah. Jiske sath lakho logo ke DUA usko kya ho skta (sic)" a fan tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Mumbai
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

Everyone’s chasing Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

July 3 was the hottest day ever as temperatures soar

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

 