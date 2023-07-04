SRK suffers injury in LA, fans wish speedy recovery

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury in LA, fans on social media wish speedy recovery

The superstar reportedly received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 04 2023, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 19:15 ist
Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. credit: PTI File Photo

Get well soon wishes for Shah Rukh Khan flooded social media platforms on Tuesday after reports that the star was injured and underwent surgery in Los Angeles where he was shooting for a project.

Though there was no official confirmation from Khan's office, sources close to him were quoted as saying that he received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai.

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was immediately rushed to hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry.

There was no response from his team despite several attempts. There is no update on when the actor got injured or the project he was shooting for.

Worried fans took to social media to wish the 57-year-old actor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon my King, Allah is with you all the time," a fan wrote on Twitter. "I wish for ur speedy recovery sir! Get well soon.. sending lots of love and positivity your way," a fan tweeted.

"He will be fine. In Sha Allah," prayed another.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 