Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury in LA, fans on social media wish speedy recovery

Get well soon wishes for Shah Rukh Khan flooded social media platforms on Tuesday after reports that the star was injured and underwent surgery in Los Angeles where he was shooting for a project.

Though there was no official confirmation from Khan's office, sources close to him were quoted as saying that he received a minor nose injury and now was back home in Mumbai.

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was immediately rushed to hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry.

There was no response from his team despite several attempts. There is no update on when the actor got injured or the project he was shooting for.

Worried fans took to social media to wish the 57-year-old actor a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon my King, Allah is with you all the time," a fan wrote on Twitter. "I wish for ur speedy recovery sir! Get well soon.. sending lots of love and positivity your way," a fan tweeted.

"He will be fine. In Sha Allah," prayed another.