Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's NCB custody extended till Oct 7

The remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha has been extended by three days

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 04 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 18:15 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will remain in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for another three days till October 7. 

The Esplanade Magistrate’s Court on Monday extended the remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha by three days.

The trio was arrested on Sunday from Cordelia, a cruise liner at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Ballard Pier, after it was forced to turn back from its voyage to Goa by NCB following a raid. 

Aryan Khan was presented by veteran criminal lawyer Satish Maneshinde while Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh represented the NCB.

More details are awaited.

