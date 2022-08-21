Vaghela launches party, to contest Gujarat polls

Shankersinh Vaghela launches party, to contest Gujarat assembly polls

Vaghela had met BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibbal in Delhi on Saturday

IANS
IANS, Gandhinagar,
  • Aug 21 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 16:41 ist
Declaring his intent about his re-entry into electoral politics, Shankersinh Vaghela told the local media in Gandhinagar, "People are looking for BJP's alternative. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran politician and former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday floated a new party, Praja Shakti Democratic Party. His party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

Declaring his intent about his re-entry into electoral politics, Vaghela told the local media in Gandhinagar, "People are looking for BJP's alternative. For me doors of BJP, Congress and AAP are closed, so I decided to launch Praja Shakti Democratic Party, the party was registered a year and half ago. Now we have a party."

Also Read — Congress, AAP ask Gujarat govt to make public reasons for divesting of portfolios of 2 cabinet ministers

Vaghela on his Facebook page has already made a plethora of promises to people of the state like - Rs 12 lakh health insurance protection for family earning Rs 12 lakh per annum, free education for children of such family till class XII, unemployment stipend for youth till they get employment, exemption from water tax, free electricity up to 100 units of consumption, loan waver for farmers, relief in electricity bills, new scientific liquor policy, etc. in the state.

Vaghela had met BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in Delhi on Saturday. He requested them to extend support.

In 2017 Vaghela had launched regional party Jan Vikalp and contested elections but failed to garner even 1 per cent votes or win a seat in the state. Vaghela himself did not contest the election.

Gujarat
Praja Shakti Democratic Party
India News
Gujarat Elections
Indian Politics
Shankarsinh Vaghela

