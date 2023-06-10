Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP

In a surprising move, Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the two Working Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar, 82, would continue to be the NCP President, a post he has occupied since 1999 when the party was founded.

Supriya, daughter of Pawar, is the MP from Baramati. Patel, one of the oldest associates of Pawar, is a former civil aviation minister and Vice President of the party.

Pawar made the announcement coinciding with the 25th foundation day celebrations of the party.

Last month, Pawar abruptly resigned as party President and appointed a committee to look for his successor.

However, three days later, he bowed down to the demands of party leaders and workers to continue as NCP President.

Pawar, however, has stressed the need to make organisational changes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

At that time, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar-- who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly in Maharashtra -- had made it clear that he was not interested in taking over the post of party president. Ajit is an MLA from Baramati and four-time former Deputy Chief Minister.