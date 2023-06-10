Patel, Sule to be new NCP Working Presidents

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as new Working Presidents of NCP

Pawar made the announcement on the 25th anniversary of the party, in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 10 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 15:10 ist
Praful Patel, Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI Photos

In a surprising move, Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the two Working Presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar, 82, would continue to be the NCP President, a post he has occupied since 1999 when the party was founded.

Supriya, daughter of Pawar, is the MP from Baramati. Patel, one of the oldest associates of Pawar, is a former civil aviation minister and Vice President of the party.

Also read | Shinde says govt has taken serious note of threat to Pawar; senior cops visit NCP chief’s Pune home

Pawar made the announcement coinciding with the 25th foundation day celebrations of the party.

Last month, Pawar abruptly resigned as party President and appointed a committee to look for his successor.

However, three days later, he bowed down to the demands of party leaders and workers to continue as NCP President.

Pawar, however, has stressed the need to make organisational changes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

At that time, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar-- who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly in Maharashtra -- had made it clear that he was not interested in taking over the post of party president. Ajit is an MLA from Baramati and four-time former Deputy Chief Minister.

 

 

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Praful Patel
Supriya Sule

Related videos

What's Brewing

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

NMC proposes common counselling for graduate courses

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 