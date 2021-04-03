Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: Malik

Pawar discharged from hospital, condition stable: Malik

Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 22:15 ist
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, who recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue, was discharged from a hospital here on Saturday, a party leader said.

"Pawar (80) is in good health and is recuperating at home," said NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik.

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable.

Malik said doctors have advised seven-day rest for Pawar.

"If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed," he added.

Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain. 

Sharad Pawar
NCP
Nawab Malik

