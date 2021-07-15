Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meet in Mumbai

Amid war-of-words in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation and multiple issues in hand, NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

The meeting lasted for nearly 30 minutes, official sources said, however, what transpired in the meeting is not yet in public domain.

The meeting assumes significance as next week the monsoon session of Parliament starts.

With the BJP constantly mounting pressure and a battery of MVA leaders under investigation by various agencies - it is a sort of rough sailing for the MVA.

One of the major issues that the MVA is faced with is the state Congress leadership’s call to go alone in all the future local bodies and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s repeated statements have irked both Thackeray and Pawar, the latter being the chief architect of the MVA dispensation that has kept the BJP out of power.

On the administrative front, the MVA is under immense pressure to ease the lockdown/restrictions even as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic’s third wave and the Delta Plus variant is looming large. Besides, the shortage of vaccines is still a big issue.

The state is also faced with growing protests with Maratha community's long-pending demand for reservations in jobs and education and political reservation of the OBCs.

The meeting comes a day after the 80-year-old Pawar ruled out contesting the 2022 Presidential polls or become the Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Shiv Sena wants Pawar to play a larger role and consolidate the UPA grouping - a development that has not been liked by the Congress.

It may also be mentioned that while Pawar aide and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is facing a probe by the CBI and ED into allegations of corruption and misuse of power while the BJP has also demanded a probe against his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is a close aide of Thackeray.