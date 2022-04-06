Pawar meets PM as agencies investigate MVA leaders

Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi as agencies investigate MVA leaders

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 16:15 ist

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying investigation against leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Pawar was closeted with Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes.

The meeting comes on a day when the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The meeting also comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals. 

Sharad Pawar
Narendra Modi
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra

