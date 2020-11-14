Sharad Pawar pens emotional letter to mother Shardabai

"You taught us to fight and never give up," said one of India’s veteran and successful politicians Sharad Pawar, as he penned an emotional letter to his mother coinciding with the Diwali festivities.

Pawar, who will turn 80 on 12 December, says there is no question of exhaustion or giving up.

In a letter to Shardabai Pawar, who passed away several years ago, Pawar said that he follows the mantra to keep on working and fighting for causes.

Pawar’s mother Shardabai was a member of District Local Board in Pune while father Govindrao Pawar was instrumental in starting sugar cooperative mills in Baramati region.

The four-time Maharashtra chief minister and two-time union minister, who had also served as leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, said: “You travelled long distances, with the little babies on your side… Knowingly or unknowingly, all these qualities were imbibed in me which enabled me to perform satisfactorily in my public life.”

In the letter, Pawar recalled how she lost one leg because of a bull attack, but kept herself engaged in public service.

“It was on the strength of that inspiration that I decided to rise again and travelled extensively to the remotest corners of Maharashtra. I felt a surge of new youthful energy,” he said.

Referring to last year’s rally at Satara during which he was drenched in rains, he said: “I even braved the heavy rains during my Satara rally which seeped into the peoples’ soul and translated as votes. New political equations were formed and our (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government took office. When the new government took oath, I remembered how you guided me before I filed the nomination papers for my first-ever election,” Pawar penned.

Pawar started off the letter saying - “Sorry for the late letter!” – and signed off as “Sharad”.

He also urged “Bai” (his mother) to take care of herself and “Aba” (his father).

Talking about the new generation, he said: ““Bai… Even your grandchildren are making waves in different fields, I am sure you must be proud of us… We follow your tradition of the annual Diwali get-together in Diwali, but we miss you very much today.”