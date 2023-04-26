Sharad Pawar refuses to comment on Maharashtra's political situation

Veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - who is the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi - refused to be drawn into the speculative zone on Maharashtra’s political situation, saying that he would comment only after the Supreme Court verdict.

“There is no point talking now…let the Supreme Court judgement come,” Pawar said during an interaction with reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Pressed further for his comments and the reactions of other politicians on the issue, he said: “…have you seen the Supreme Court order?…if not then there is no purpose of speaking on it.”

It may be mentioned, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on the bunch of petitions involving the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray—led MVA government.

Among the petitions include disqualification of 16 MLAs which include Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who with the help of BJP toppled the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.