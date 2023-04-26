Pawar refuses to comment on Maharashtra politics

Sharad Pawar refuses to comment on Maharashtra's political situation

'There is no point talking now…let the Supreme Court judgement come,' Pawar said

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 26 2023, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 13:50 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - who is the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi - refused to be drawn into the speculative zone on Maharashtra’s political situation, saying that he would comment only after the Supreme Court verdict. 

“There is no point talking now…let the Supreme Court judgement come,” Pawar said during an interaction with reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar skips NCP convention in Mumbai; buzz around his political move grows, but he plays down speculation

Pressed further for his comments and the reactions of  other politicians on the issue, he said: “…have you seen the Supreme Court order?…if not then there is no purpose of speaking on it.”

It may be mentioned, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on the bunch of petitions involving  the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray—led MVA government. 

Among the petitions include disqualification of 16 MLAs which include Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who with the help of BJP toppled the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

 