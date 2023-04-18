Sharad Pawar speaks out on political turmoil, dismisses rumours of Ajit joining BJP 

Amid intense speculation about the possibility of a near-repeat of the “political earthquake” akin to November 2019, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday chose to speak out and dismissed possibilities of his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the BJP or walking away with a group and extending support to the ruling saffron party.

The senior Pawar is the chief architect of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and is making efforts for Opposition unity at the national level.

“The discussion was baseless and no meeting has been convened. There is nothing in our mind as it is being discussed. As a party, we all are taking efforts to strengthen the NCP,” Pawar told reporters at his bastion Baramati. Over the past few days, there have been reports that Pawar, Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and a four-time former Deputy Chief Minister, is inching closer to the BJP.

Both senior Pawar and junior Pawar have not denied the reports.

However, in a surprising development, Pawar, who is an MLA from Baramati, has removed the NCP logo from his Facebook and Twitter profiles.

Many of the NCP MLAs are headed for Mumbai, according to reports.

Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is MP from Baramati, has refused to comment on the developments.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s aide and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he does not expect Pawar to walk out of the MVA.

“The BJP is trying to spread all kinds of confusion and rift by spreading various rumours,” Raut said.

“Pawar saheb, who is in Baramati, had spoken to Uddhav ji. He is expected to be back in Mumbai in the evening. Ajit Dada was in the MVA rally in Nagpur…Ajit Dada had travelled to Mumbai with Uddhav ji together to meet the victims of the heat stroke….they all respect each other,” Raut said.

He also accused the BJP of trying to create a rift in other political parties and rampantly misusing central agencies. “Ajit Dada is very much part of the MVA,” he said.

State Congress President Nana Patole refused to comment on the developments. “I would not like to speak on something happening in another's house,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is close to Pawar’s aide Praful Patel, denied any sort of meetings. “These are all rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, some members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena gave guarded reactions. “Ajit Dada is welcome…but if he comes with NCP, we will not be part of the government…you all know that we left the MVA because of Congress-NCP and its policies,” he said.