Sharad Pawar terms 2019 Maharashtra coup a political 'googly'

The 23 November 2019 early-morning hush-hush swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar by then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari continues to haunt Maharashtra politics - and this time it was about bowling political googlies!

Once again Fadnavis, now the Deputy Chief Minister, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are at an intense war of words.

The verbal googlies come on the eve of the first anniversary of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government which came to power on 30 October 2022, after the toppling of the Pawar-crafted Uddhav Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The MVA was in power in the state from 28 November 2019 to 29 June 2022 but the split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena brought it down in two-and-a-half years.

So far, the junior Pawar, currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and a former four-time Deputy Chief Minister, has maintained a silence over the development - ever since the government collapsed within 80 hours - paving the way for the MVA, a marque anti-BJP coalition to come to power.

The new round of the Fadnavis-Pawar clash started after Fadnavis gave an interview to a TV channel where he claimed that the NCP supremo was in full knowledge of the development.

Fadnavis claimed that Pawar had betrayed the BJP by pulling out of the coalition just days before the oath-taking, leaving it weakened. "You'll have to understand Sharad Pawar's history if you want to understand his mystery,” said Fadnavis.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Pawar took a swipe at Fadnavis. “…but he (Fadnavis) himself said yesterday (in the TV interview that I changed the decision (and decided not to with the BJP) two days earlier (before the swearing-in after having committed) ...If I had changed the decision, what was the reason for going ahead and taking the oath of office, and that too so discreetly in the early morning,” Pawar said.

The NCP supremo went on to add: “Had they had the NCP's support, wouldn't the government have survived? The government fell, and he had to resign…Certain things were done (at that time) to expose before the public how far they (BJP) can go for power...There was a need to bring out that they could not live without power.”

A veteran sports administrator, Pawar said: “…without playing cricket, I knew where and when to bowl a googly…I was the Chairman of the ICC.”

Responding to this, Fadnavis, however, told reporters: “…in fact, I bowled a googly and the truth came out from Pawar.”

It may be mentioned, in February, Pawar had said: “...if this kind of exercise had not happened, would the President’s Rule have been lifted? Had the President’s Rule not been lifted, would Thackeray have been sworn in as the Chief Minister?"