Sharad Pawar to head Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was elected the President of the Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya (MMGS), one of the biggest libraries in the financial capital of India.

Founded in 1898, the 123-year-old library located in Naigaon off the Dadar area of Mumbai, has lakhs of books which include several rare ones.

In the elections held on Sunday, Pawar, the octogenarian-politician defeated Dhananjay Shinde, who is the Maharashtra general secretary of AAP.

Read | Congrats: Pawar's dig at Fadnavis over his 'I still feel like CM' remark

Of the 34 members eligible to vote, 31 turned up for voting.

Pawar got 29 votes while Shinde could muster just two votes. The Pawar-panel swept the polls.

Veteran RTI activist Anil Galgali, who is life member of the MMGS, expressed hope that the new office bearers would work responsibly and bring glory to the museum.

Over the last few months, there has been a demand for allowing all 6,000-odd members to vote instead of just 34 eligible voters.