Sharad Pawar to hit streets, take review

Amidst sagging morale of the party rank and file in the wake of large scale pre-poll exodus, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will embark on a tour to assess the ground situation and boost the morale of party workers.

With a dozen top leaders and former ministers leaving the party, the NCP is facing its biggest ever challenge in two decades.

From September 17 to 22, the NCP founder-president will cover parts of Marathwada and Western Maharashtra, where the NCP has significant presence.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the NCP had won 41 of the 288 seats.

In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP's strength has been four but on Saturday, three-time Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, left the NCP and joined the BJP.

According to NCP sources, Pawar be visiting Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Baramati.

Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will be contesting the polls from Baramati in Pune district.

Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar is expected to contest from Karjat Jamkhed constituency in Ahmednagar district.

"The visit is aimed to mobilise the party workers and assess the ground situation," a senior NCP leader said.