Sharad Pawar to not contest Presidential elections: Report

Pawar's statement came a day after the Maharashtra Congress expressed support for his candidature

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 11:52 ist
NCP chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar. Credit: DH Photo

Amid the opposition’s bid to form a consensus to back a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, NCP chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar has clarified that he will not contest the Presidential polls. According to a report by The Times of India, the 81-year-old in an NCP gathering on Monday said, “I am not in the race, I will not be the opposition candidate for the President’s post.”

Pawar's statement came a day after the Maharashtra Congress expressed support for his candidature, expecting him to battle the NDA candidate. He was also called on by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday.

“If there is need, Pawar will strengthen the efforts of Banerjee in putting up a powerful candidate against the BJP nominee,” an NCP source told TOI. “He would like to coordinate with major opposition parties so that it will not be smooth sailing for the BJP,” he added.

The NCP meeting held at Pawar’s residence was attended by newly-elected Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, state NCP president Jayant Patil, and home minister Dilip Walse, among others.

Praful Patel and Pawar are also set to attend the meeting convened by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on June 15 in Delhi to create a consensus for the opposition’s candidate.

Congress statesman Ghulam Nabi Azad is also a viable choice for the elections.

While the NDA has the option to renominate Ram Nath Kovind, field Venkaiah Naidu, or nominate a new candidate, it is a little short of the halfway mark and hence, will seek support from YSRCP and BJD which have 7-8 per cent votes.

