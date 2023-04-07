Sharad Pawar writes to Centre over imports of dairy products

Pawar writes to Centre over imports of dairy products

Pawar said that dairy farmers have recently come out of Covid-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the sector's revival process

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 01:01 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File photo

NCP supremo and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar has shot off a letter to the Centre opposing plans to import dairy products like ghee and butter.

Referring to media reports, Pawar, who was Agriculture minister in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government between 2004-14, wrote to Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Purushottam Rupala. 

“Any decision by the central government in this regard will be totally unacceptable because the import of these products will directly affect the income of the domestic milk producers,” Pawar said.

The NCP supremo pointed out that dairy farmers have recently come out of the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis and such a decision will severely impede the sector's revival process.

“My concern may please be heeded. I shall be happy if the matter is looked into and the ministry deters itself from taking any decision to import the milk products,'' Pawar said.

