Sharad Pawar's resignations stuns politicians

Maharashtra’s political circles — both from the ruling side and the opposition—are stunned following the decision of Sharad Pawar to step down as the NCP president.

Pawar, a senior politician, is the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and is working for Opposition unity at the national level.

"It is Pawar's personal decision, it is NCP’s internal matter. I do not think it will be appropriate to talk about it at this stage,” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP said.

“It will be appropriate to comment only after the situation gets clear,” said Fadnavis, a former chief minister and ex-leader of the opposition.

Congressman and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that the development is shocking. “It has come as a shock. Pawar is a senior leader. He is working for the Opposition and at this stage he has decided to step aside…it is something that is difficult to accept,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Pawar has decided to step down as NCP President, but he has not resigned his Rajya Sabha membership.

“I will not be able to comment on the internal happenings of the NCP,” said Raut, who is a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

However, he added that the development would not have any impact on the MVA. “Rahul Gandhi is not the Congress president now, the Congress is now headed by Mallikarjun Kharge. What difference it is making,” he asked.