Shashikant Shinde supporters hurl stones at Pune NCP office after co-op bank election loss

NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde on Tuesday lost the election to the Satara District Central Cooperative Bank by one vote, following which his supporters allegedly hurled stones at the party office in Satara city in western Maharashtra. Shinde lost the election to his nearest rival Dnyandeo Ranjane by one vote.

Confirming the incident, Satara Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Shinde said that seven to eight supporters of Shinde were detained by the police.

Speaking to a news channel, Shinde apologised over the incident, saying he is a loyal worker of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its chief Sharad Pawar. "I was defeated in the election by one vote but this should be accepted. For me, NCP, Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar are everything. There was a conspiracy behind my defeat and it will be exposed in the coming days. At the same time, I was a bit lax during the polls which cost me dearly," said Shinde.

He appealed to his supporters to exercise restraint. "I apologised to Pawar sahib, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Pawar, and Supriya Sule (Baramati MP and the Pawar senior's daughter) on behalf of my supporters. They (supporters) might have reacted out of an emotional outburst (due to my defeat)," he said.

When asked who is responsible for his defeat, Shinde said he would talk about it later. "What I can say now is that I lacked somewhere in the trust the party had shown in me. I will speak on this issue later in detail," he said.

