Sheena Bora case: Bombay HC grants Peter Mukerjea bail

More than four years after he was arrested, former Star TV CEO and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, who is an accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

The 63-year-old Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015. His arrested came hours after the CBI filed the charge-sheet against his wife Indrani Mukerjea nee Bora, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The trio was arrested by the Mumbai Police, and the Maharashtra government handed over the probe to the CBI later.

Sheena Bora, who was 24 at the time of her murder on April 24, 2012, was in a live-in relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the younger son of Peter Mukerjea, her step-brother.

As a matter of fact, Indrani has passed off Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings, whens she married Peter after a relationship. Sheena's body was found in Pen taluka on May 23, 2012, as many as 29 days after her murder - but no ADR or FIR was taken and just an entry was made at the station diary of Pen police station.