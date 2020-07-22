Sheena murder case: Court rejects bail plea of Shyamwar Rai

A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of Shyamwar Rai, an accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case.

Rai, who is currently lodged in Thane jail, had sought temporary bail for 45 days, citing that there was a risk of contracting Covid-19 in the prison.

He had approached court through an e-mail.

Special CBI judge J C Jagdale rejected his plea on Wednesday.

Rai, who was the driver of Sheen Bora murder case co-accused Indrani Mukerjea, was arrested in connection with an illegal firearm case in 2015.

During questioning, Rai spilled the beans about the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship.

It led to the arrest of Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by Mukerjea, Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Khanna is a co-accused in the case.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court earlier this year.