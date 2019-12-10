Shelar writes to Thackeray over koliwada slums

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday demanded regularisation of first floor of slums occupied by people in koliwada settlements here.

Residents of these floors, the natives of the island city, should also be provided electricity meters, he said.

Shelar has made the demand in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

There are many slums where people have built the first floor as well. As per the decision of the previous government to regularise slums till 2011, the structure on first floor should be regularised after due verification, Shelar said.

He also demanded to provide electricity meter to houses in koliwadas.

Out of need, people have constructed first floor. The Bombay high court has already ordered ensuring the supply of electricity and water to slums. Similar decision can be taken for koliwadas as well, Shelar said.