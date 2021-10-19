Shilpa Shetty, Kundra file suit against Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra file Rs 50-crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 17:24 ist
Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Credit: DH File Photo

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra. 

Earlier, Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly cheating her and sexually harassing her, according to ANI.

The statement read: "The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money". The statement further claimed that Shilpa Shetty is not at all involved in any of the working affairs of the JL Stream App." 

