Shinde announces relief for those affected by rains in state

Over 100 persons have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Maharashtra even as large stretches of the state were inundated because of heavy downpour prompting the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government to come out with immediate relief for the people.

From 1 June-28 July, as many as 101 persons have died in rain-related incidents, according to the State Disaster Situation Report.

As many as 126 persons have been injured while 13 are reported missing.

The relief was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Maharashtra Legislature on Friday a day after the state Cabinet discussed the situation.

“Each affected family will now receive Rs 10,000, which is an increase from the previous amount of Rs 5,000. Small shop owners will be provided with Rs 50,000 in aid, while roadside “tapris" (small shops) will receive Rs 10,000 in assistance,” Shinde said.

According to him, the “honorarium” of agriculture workers has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 16,000.

The financial aid will be extended to those affected by natural calamities that occurred between June-October 2023.

These deceased include the 27 victims of the Irshalwadi landslide in Khalapur in Raigad district - while 57 have been reported missing.

Shinde announced that a plot has been identified in the nearby location for the rehabilitation of the survivors and that the state planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will construct permanent homes for them. As of now, they are staying in temporary homes made of shipping containers.