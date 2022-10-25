Shinde copies PM, flies to Gadchiroli to spend Diwali with cops on duty

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil along the Line of Control, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flew to the Naxalite-infested Bhamragad area of Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, and spent the day with the officers and jawans there.

“Police personnel do anti-Naxal duty in sensitive areas away from their families and homes,” Shinde said, as he sat with the officers and shared Diwali snacks with them.

Admitting that the police personnel involved in Anti-Naxal Operation C-60 force work under difficult circumstances, he said he “preferred to celebrate Diwali with them and be with them in the outposts,” and that it boosted the force’s morale.

Shinde, who was the Gadchiroli Guardian Minister for several years, also interacted with the local tribal population. The chief minister also inaugurated the administrative building of the Police Help Centre in Dhodraj.

Shinde was accompanied by Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, Gadchiroli Collector Sanjay Meena, Deputy Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, Superintendent of Police Nilotpal.

According to the chief minister, several development programmes had been initiated in the Gadchiroli district helping to reduce the Maoist activity. “We have focussed on urban Naxals also and the government and police force are alert,” he said.

“It is because of the support of the government that the Gadchiroli police is doing excellent work and is helping to deliver all the schemes of the state and central government to the people,” DGP Seth said.

Shinde flew from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and took a chopper to Bhamragad.

