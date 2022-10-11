Sun, shield and sword: Team Shinde's symbol picks

Shinde faction gives EC peepal tree, shield and sword, sun as its fresh choices for poll symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the two factions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 14:48 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday submitted its choice of three poll symbols to the Election Commission after its earlier choices were rejected by the poll panel.

Sources said the three symbols submitted by the Shinde group are peepal tree, shield and sword and Sun.

On Saturday, the EC had barred the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol for the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The interim order said the party name and symbol stand frozen till the dispute between the two factions on which is the real Shiv Sena is adjudicated by the EC.

Also Read | Sena’s 'mashaal': Party's unique relationship with new symbol

On Monday, the EC had allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and recognised it as 'ShivSena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray'.

It recognised the Shinde faction as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena) but rejected 'trishul', 'gada' (mace) and 'rising sun' as its poll symbols. Trishul and gada were rejected as they had religious connotation.

The Thackeray faction too had given trishul and rising sun as its choices.

Rising sun is the symbol of the DMK, a recognised state party. The EC had then asked the Shinde faction to give fresh alternate symbols by Tuesday morning.

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray's leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha.

Following Thackeray's resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

Scientists use sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

US nuclear launch: What 'football' and 'biscuits' mean

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

 