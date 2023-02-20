Shinde faction threatens Uddhav’s MLAs with whip

In a development that predicts what is in store, a group of MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena virtually took control of the party’s legislative office in the Vidhan Bhavan complex on Monday as it threatened the Uddhav Thackeray-led group with whips.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is slated to start on February 27.

The Shinde faction has 40 MLAs while the Thackeray group has 16 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Thackeray group, however, made it clear that the whips issued by the Shinde-faction are not applicable to them following the order of the Election Commission, which has given the name Shiv Sena and party symbol 'bow and arrow' to them.

Veteran legal experts including Shrihari Aney and Ulhas Bapat also ruled out whips as the two warring Shiv Sena factions have been recognised as separate entities by the Election Commission.

Shinde’s close aide Bharat Gogawale, a three-time MLA from Mahad in Raigad district, who was appointed chief whip in June 2022, gave a notice to the office of Speaker Rahul Narwekar, seeking the party office for use.

Gogawale along with a group of MLAs held a meeting in the legislative office of the Shiv Sena. "We have come to Vidhan Bhavan and we have requested for use of party office as per the order of the Election Commission," he said.

The Shinde camp is also contemplating issuing whips. “Whip is applicable to all…and it has to be accepted by all the 56 MLAs,” Gogawale said. Asked what the party's steps will be if the whip is not accepted, he said, “We will proceed as per law and legislative rules and regulations.”

When asked about the development, senior MLA of Shinde group Sada Sarvankar, said, “Taking control is the wrong word. We have requested for us as the budget session is nearing and the MLAs have been to the legislative office for work.”

On the issue of the whip, Thackeray said, “It is not applicable, the Election Commission has itself said that there are two entities. How can the whip of one be applied to another?”