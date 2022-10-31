Shinde-Fadnavis government orders CAG inquiry into BMC affairs during pandemic

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, on Monday, ordered a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) inquiry into the affairs of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the past few years, including projects worth Rs 12,000 crore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The audit comes ahead of the elections, due shortly, to the one of the biggest, and richest civic bodies in India.

Confirming the reports, Chief Minister Shinde told reporters: “The probe has been ordered to get at the truth. Let the probe be completed, the real picture will emerge, there is no political vendetta and no one should be worried.

From the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, up till March 2022, when the term ended, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had alleged severe irregularities in the functioning of BMC.

On August 24, during the monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis had announced a special audit, through CAG, into the alleged irregularities.

“I have myself announced in the House about the CAG probe and that terms of reference were being drafted,” Fadnavis said, adding that responsibilities would be affixed and necessary action would be taken.

According to officials, the audit would involve investigations into the setting up of several Covid Care facilities in the city and procurement of supplies for the jumbo field hospitals set up during the pandemic.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena welcomed the inquiry, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners—the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Indian National Congress and Congress—called it a political vendetta.

“The corruption in BMC had exceeded the loot carried out by notorious Veerappan,” MNS general secretary and spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said.

Thackeray’s son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, on the other hand, said there should be a similar audit for all civic corporations. “They are trying to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.

State Congress President Nana Patole flayed the government’s decision, saying those who looked at ‘khoka’ were now accusing the Opposition of corruption.

“If there is a probe, why is BMC singled out? Why not probe into corporations in Pune and Nagpur?” NCP state chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase wanted to know. “The corporations function under the Urban Development Department…who handled this portfolio at the time?” he said, in a reference to Shinde.