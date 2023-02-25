Shinde-Fadnavis govt to launch tourism circuit dedicated to Savarkar

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will launch the Savarkar tourism circuit dedicated to the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon, ‘Swatantryaveer’ Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The circuit would be launched on 26 February, Sunday, coinciding with the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

“We want to bring the life of Veer Savarkar to the people of India,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

The circuit would involve places like his birthplace Bhagur in Nashik, his hostel room at Fergusson College in Pune, and a temple called Patit Pawan Mandir that he established in Ratnagiri district, the Swantantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai among others.

“We will provide infrastructure and other facilities to make them tourist spots,” he said, adding that the Directorate of Tourism would also collaborate with tour operators and agencies.

It may be recalled, coinciding with the Constitution Day on 26 November, the Maharashtra Tourism is set to launch tourism circuits involving the life and times of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar - which in Mumbai included Chaitya Bhoomi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan and Rajgruha in Dadar, B.I.T Chawl in Parel and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Commerce in Wadala, among others.