Shinde, Fadnavis meet BJP brass ahead of Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government would be expanded before the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra legislature even as the the architects of the new alliance held extensive deliberations with BJP’s top brass in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis are expected to visit Pandharpur in Solapur district on Sunday on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi and when they settle down in Mumbai, formal talks would begin from Monday.

During the New Delhi visit, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda.

Besides, they went to meet President Ram Nath Kovind - whose term ends this month - and spoke over phone to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as he was away in Karnataka.

“A new government is in place and we have come here for courtesy calls,” Shinde and Fadnavis said.

“We are yet to hold discussions on this…we will sit from Monday and work out,” Shinde said.

Fadnavis said as of yet, no formal discussions on the cabinet expansion have taken place and they will hold discussions from Monday onwards.

The Maharashtra Legislature session is slated to begin from July 18, but the dates may be changed as it coincides with the Presidential polls.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43.

According to the initial plan, the government will keep some vacancies.

The Eknath Shinde group may get 13-14 berths while the BJP around 25-26 ministers.

There are several senior leaders including former ministers on both sides who would need to be accommodated.