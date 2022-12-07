Shinde sound poll bugle with 187 projects for Mumbai

Shinde-Fadnavis sound poll bugle with 187 projects for Mumbai

Shinde said the government had accelerated Mumbai's development and beautification projects in the past four months

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 07 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 00:00 ist
Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will launch 187 initiatives for the beautification and transformation of Mumbai on Thursday, sounding the poll bugle to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also the urban development minister, and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance & home portfolios, on Wednesday held a review meeting of the pending projects.

"As many as 187 transformation projects would be launched in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Shinde and Fadnavis would launch the projects in the presence of Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Shinde said the government had accelerated Mumbai's development and beautification projects in the past four months. "The projects are being undertaken on mission mode," he said, adding that the government has also focused on cleanliness.

The BMC is one of India's richest and biggest civic bodies and has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for the past 25 years. However, the new government of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP is focussing on winning control of the Mumbai civic body.

The development comes at a time when the Shiv Sena has initiated talks with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress are also not opposed to the idea of expanding the MVA to take on the BJP and its partners.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
India News
Mumbai
BMC

What's Brewing

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 