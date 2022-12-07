Shinde-Fadnavis sound poll bugle with 187 projects for Mumbai

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will launch 187 initiatives for the beautification and transformation of Mumbai on Thursday, sounding the poll bugle to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also the urban development minister, and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance & home portfolios, on Wednesday held a review meeting of the pending projects.

"As many as 187 transformation projects would be launched in Mumbai," Shinde said.

Shinde and Fadnavis would launch the projects in the presence of Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai City Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Shinde said the government had accelerated Mumbai's development and beautification projects in the past four months. "The projects are being undertaken on mission mode," he said, adding that the government has also focused on cleanliness.

The BMC is one of India's richest and biggest civic bodies and has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for the past 25 years. However, the new government of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP is focussing on winning control of the Mumbai civic body.

The development comes at a time when the Shiv Sena has initiated talks with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress are also not opposed to the idea of expanding the MVA to take on the BJP and its partners.