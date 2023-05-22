Shinde-Fadnavis to visit MTHL as completion nears

Shinde-Fadnavis to visit MTHL as completion nears

The MTHL would boost development on mainland Mumbai, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, and Raigad

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 22 2023, 23:47 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 23:47 ist
The MTHL would connect Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva across the harbour. Credit: Pixabay

An engineering marvel of sorts - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link - is on the course of completion. 

The MTHL would connect Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva across the harbour. 

The mega-project is being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be inspecting the bridge on Wednesday and witness the accomplishment.

The MTHL is a cable-stayed bridge - spanning nearly 21.8 km - the length of the sea bridge would be 16.5 km and the length of approach viaducts would be 5.5 km. The link would support a six-lane (3+3) carriageway.

Two other similar bridges are Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China (36 km) and King Fahd Causeway, in Saudi Arabia (26 km). 

The MTHL would boost development on mainland Mumbai, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, and Raigad. It would ensure speedy connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. Savings in fuel and vehicle operating costs to reach Navi Mumbai, Uran, Panvel, Alibaug, Pune, Konkan and Goa is another major benefit of the project. It would also decongest vehicular traffic in the island city.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Bridge
Eknath Shinde
Devendra Fadnavis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Gill, his sister abused online after GT knock RCB out

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti details relationship with Raghav Chadha

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping point

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Long-lost siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

 