Shinde-Fadnavis to visit MTHL as completion nears

An engineering marvel of sorts - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link - is on the course of completion.

The MTHL would connect Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva across the harbour.

The mega-project is being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be inspecting the bridge on Wednesday and witness the accomplishment.

The MTHL is a cable-stayed bridge - spanning nearly 21.8 km - the length of the sea bridge would be 16.5 km and the length of approach viaducts would be 5.5 km. The link would support a six-lane (3+3) carriageway.

Two other similar bridges are Hangzhou Bay Bridge in China (36 km) and King Fahd Causeway, in Saudi Arabia (26 km).

The MTHL would boost development on mainland Mumbai, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai, and Raigad. It would ensure speedy connectivity to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. Savings in fuel and vehicle operating costs to reach Navi Mumbai, Uran, Panvel, Alibaug, Pune, Konkan and Goa is another major benefit of the project. It would also decongest vehicular traffic in the island city.