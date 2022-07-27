Shinde, Fadnavis wish ex-CM Uddhav on 62nd birthday

Shinde, Fadnavis wish ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 62nd birthday

The Maharashtra Chief Minister and his deputy skipped calling him the Shiv Sena president

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 27 2022, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 11:49 ist
After unseating Thackeray—the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which besides Shiv Sena comprised NCP and Congress—the Shinde-Fadnavis duo took over on June 30. Credit: PTI Photos

As Uddhav Thackeray turned 62 on Wednesday, both Eknath Shinde and devendra fadnavis extended their greetings to him. However the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his deputy skipped calling him the Shiv Sena president while wishing him.

After unseating Thackeray—the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which besides Shiv Sena comprised NCP and Congress—the Shinde-Fadnavis duo took over on June 30.

Also Read | Bal Thackeray's daughter-in-law meets 'old-timer' Eknath Shinde

Both Shinde and Fadnavis tweeted wishing Uddhav and called him the former Maharashtra chief minister.

“Wishing former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday….praying before Jagdamba aai to give him a long and healthy life,” said Shinde.

“Wishing former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday…wishing him a healthy and long life,” added Fadnavis.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Maharashtra Crisis
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
eknat shinde
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

Study finds head impact-brain injury link

 