Shinde, Fadnavis wish ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on 62nd birthday

As Uddhav Thackeray turned 62 on Wednesday, both Eknath Shinde and devendra fadnavis extended their greetings to him. However the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his deputy skipped calling him the Shiv Sena president while wishing him.

After unseating Thackeray—the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which besides Shiv Sena comprised NCP and Congress—the Shinde-Fadnavis duo took over on June 30.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis tweeted wishing Uddhav and called him the former Maharashtra chief minister.

“Wishing former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday….praying before Jagdamba aai to give him a long and healthy life,” said Shinde.

“Wishing former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray a very happy birthday…wishing him a healthy and long life,” added Fadnavis.