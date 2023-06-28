Shinde government gives gift to people on first anniversary 

In what could be dubbed as a gift to the people of Maharashtra on its first anniversary, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Wednesday announced the flagship health insurance scheme which would cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the western Indian state besides approving investment proposals worth Rs 40,000 crore which will provide jobs to 1,20,000 people.

The decisions coincide with the first anniversary of the Shiv Sena-BJP government, which falls on 30 June.

The Maharashtra government’s Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) and the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yohana would be merged enabling a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover.

"The health insurance scheme will cover the entire 12.5 crore population of the state," said Shinde, the chief minister, after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Last week, Fadnavis, who is the Deputy Chief Minister and also holds the Finance portfolio, held a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the modalities of the scheme and make it applicable to the entire population of the state.

As of now, the MPJAY health insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh covered 2.2 crore citizens. But with the expanded scheme, all citizens in the State will be given a Rs 5-lakh cover, irrespective of the colour of the ration card - and about 12.5 crore people would be covered by way of the co-branded card.

“Maharashtra topped the states in terms of attracting Foreign Direct Investment in the last year,” said Shinde on the clearing of investment proposals.