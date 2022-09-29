Shinde wanted alliance with Congress during previous BJP-Shiv Sena reign: Ashok Chavan

Veteran Congress leader Ashok Chavan claimed that Maharashtra Eknath Shinde had come to him seeking an alliance with his party when the Shiv Sena-BJP government was in power in Maharashtra during 2014-19.

According to the former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-state Congress president, the Shiv Sena delegation that met him in 2017 included Shinde, who was the public works (public undertaking) minister under Devendra Fadnavis.

“Shinde had come along with the Sena delegation with a proposal to snap ties with the BJP…. That time, I had said that the Shiv Sena should also speak to NCP President Sharad Pawar and if he agrees, then I will speak within the party. But nothing happened after that,” said Chavan.

The development seemed to have happened ahead of the 2017 BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation election.

Even when the BJP-Shiv Sena were allies between 2014-17, their relations were strained, Chavan said.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chandrakant Bawankule downplayed the allegation, saying that it was Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray who was calling the shots at the time and not Shinde.

On the other hand, senior Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, who is part of the Thackeray faction, claimed it was Shinde who had met Chavan.

The Congress leader’s statement assumed significance as Shinde had been claiming that he allied with the BJP on grounds of Hindutva and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb’s ideals.